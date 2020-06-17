Man ends up in court for calling ex’s Irish boyfriend a ‘leprechaun’

An Aberdeen man has been fined after branding his ex partner’s new boyfriend a “leprechaun” in a threatening email.

Terry Myers, 41, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the email, which made reference to the woman’s new partner being Irish and threatened to assault him.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said Myers had previously been in a relationship with the woman, but that they were no longer together and she had a new partner.

She told the court during Saturday morning the woman received an email from Myers in which “he made various threats to assault her new partner”.

The fiscal depute added that within the email the accused referred to the man as a “leprechaun”.

She said: “This was found to be offensive as the man was born in Dublin.

“Myers pled guilty to sending a message to his ex partner that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in that it used offensive and derogatory language to refer to her new partner and threatened to assault him.

The offence carried a racial and domestic aggravation.

He also admitted admitted breaching bail conditions.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “All of this arises out of one message or set of messages.”

He added: “There is a history between him and the man which is petty and pathetic, but he should not have used the words he did.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Myers, whose address was given in court papers as Gregness Gardens, Aberdeen, a total of £280.