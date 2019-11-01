North-east man due to stand trial accused of dangerous driving

A man is to stand trial next month accused of dangerous driving and overturning his vehicle.

Niall Macrae, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where his solicitor Chris Maitland confirmed he pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged Macrae drove dangerously on the B999 near Slates Croft, Whitecairns, on January 9.

And it is also alleged he failed to keep the vehicle he was driving under proper control, and failed to moderate his speed in accordance with the road layout.

It is further alleged he caused his vehicle to strike the verge, drove on to the opposing carriageway forcing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision, struck the verge again and left the carriageway, overturning and damaging the vehicle.

Macrae denies the charge and Sheriff Robert McDonald continued the case to trial next month. He ordained Macrae, whose address was given in court papers as Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire, to appear.