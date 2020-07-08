Man drove at ‘grossly excessive speed’ on Aberdeen road

A man has admitted driving dangerously at “grossly excessive speed” on an Aberdeen road.

Ben Richards was not personally present yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him.

He had been due to be sentenced after previously pleading guilty to two charges via letter.

The 23-year-old admitted a charge under section 2 of the Road Traffic Act, dangerous driving, by driving at “grossly excessive speed” on Causewayend in Aberdeen on January 2.

He also admitted using a car in respect of which no test certificate had been issued within the appropriate period before January 2.

Richards, whose address was given in court papers as Jesmond Avenue in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, was represented in court by defence solicitor Paul Barnett.

But Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence again until later this month for Richards to appear in court in person.