Aberdeen man denies writing threat in poo on prison cell wall

A man has denied smearing a threatening remark in excrement on the wall of a police cell.

Jonathan Murray, 51, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges over allegations on October 6.

It is alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Kittybrewster Police Office by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, making threats to kill, urinating on a cell door and then smearing a threat in excrement on a cell wall.

He also faced a further threatening and abusive behaviour charge, two assault charges and one of assaulting a police officer.

Murray, of St Machar Court, Aberdeen, denies all the charges.

The case was continued to a further pre-trial hearing later this month and Murray had his bail continued in the meantime.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter