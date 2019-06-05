Aberdeen man denies starting blaze in block of flats

A man has denied starting a blaze in a block of flats in Aberdeen and putting the lives of its residents in danger.

Stefan Kubina appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court before Sheriff Graeme Napier.

The 33-year-old appeared in relation to the fire at a block of flats, on the city’s Richmond Street, on February 12 this year.

Kubina pled not guilty to the charges he is facing.

Prosecutors allege he “set fire” to household items in a flat while five people were in the block.

The charge states that the fire took effect and spread through the flat, stairway and roof.

It is alleged that as a result, damage was caused to the items and “the fabric of the premises” and that this was “all to the danger of the lives of the occupants”.

The charge also states the fire caused “extensive damage” to the block.

Kubina was also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Rail Station and at Kittybrewster Police Station.

At yesterday’s hearing, Kubina was represented by defence agent Peter Keene, who entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf.

The case is to call again tomorrow.

A trial date is to be fixed.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Richmond Street in the Rosemount area of the city at around 5.45pm on February 12.

People near the scene said they saw flames shooting from the roof of a flat within the block.

At the time of the fire, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services said six appliances were sent to the scene.

They were accompanied by an incident support van and a height vehicle, which allows firefighters to tackle fires high above ground level.

Fire officers spent around 75 minutes putting the fire out and scores of homes in the area were evacuated.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the property as police officers shut parts of the road at Kintore Place, Rosemount Viaduct and Leadside Road.

Crews remained on scene to dampen down the fire for a number of hours after the fire.

The road reopened at around 8.45pm that night.

A total of 23 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.