North-east man denies stamping on police vehicle

A north-east man has denied stamping on the bonnet of a police car in a north-east town.

Ryan Petrie, or Wood, or Clark, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he and two co-accused faced a string of charges.

Among them, Clark, of Union Grove, Fraserburgh, is accused of wilfully or recklessly mounting a police vehicle and causing damage by stamping on the bonnet.

The offence is alleged to have happened on Saturday on Union Grove, Fraserburgh. Clark pled not guilty to the matter, along with further charges that he had assaulted two police officers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He also appeared on three charges alongside co-accused Steven Cordiner, 29, of Pittendrum Gardens, Sandhaven, and Sean Forsyth, 30, of Claymore Gardens, Boddam, accused of shoplifting, theft from a vehicle and striking the window of a vehicle with a hammer.

Clark and Forsyth also faced a charge of stealing a vehicle at Kineil Coaches in Fraserburgh on Sunday.

And Forsyth faced further charges of assault to injury, driving without insurance and while disqualified, failing to co-operate with a breath test and drink-driving.

All three men entered pleas of not guilty to each of the charges they faced.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan released the men on bail and fixed a trial for September with a pre-trial hearing for August.