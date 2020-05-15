Man denies smearing animal faeces on woman’s face in north-east

A man has denied smearing animal faeces on a woman’s face in a north-east town.

Dylan Davidson appeared via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a number of charges.

It is alleged the 23-year-old abducted a woman on October 12 and 13 last year by depriving her of her mobile phone and keys and locking her within an address in Fraserburgh, detaining her against her will.

As part of the same charge it is further alleged Davidson assaulted the woman by holding a knife against her neck, struggling violently with her, punching her on the head and smearing animal faeces on her face.

It’s also alleged he repeatedly pushed her, repeatedly seized and compressed her neck causing her breathing to become restricted, and forced his fingers up her nostrils to her injury.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

On the same occasion Davidson is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making derogatory remarks towards the woman and shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Davidson also faces a third charge of assault by punching the woman to the head on an occasion between September 1 and October 11 last year.

He denies the charges against him.

Davidson appeared on TV screens at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in a live video link from HMP Grampian in measures put in place as part of the effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He was represented in court by defence solicitor Gail Goodfellow who argued for her client to be released on bail.

However the motion for bail was opposed by fiscal depute Anna Chisholm and Sheriff Graeme Napier chose to remand Davidson, described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, ahead of a further hearing in August.