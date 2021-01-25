Man denies smashing windows with golf club along Aberdeen street

A man has appeared in court accused of using a golf club to smash windows along the length of an Aberdeen city centre street.

Police officers were called to the city’s Jasmine Terrance just before 8am on December 29 to reports that windows had been targeted.

Broken windows could be seen along almost the full length of the street, which runs between King Street opposite Morrisons, and Park Street.

And now Keith Pirie has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and denied 10 vandalism charges over the matter.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have used a golf club to wilfully or recklessly, and without reasonable excuse, break windows at 10 different addresses on Jasmine Terrace.

Defence agent Iain Hingston, who appeared representing Pirie, entered not guilty pleas to all 10 charges on his client’s behalf.

Sheriff William Summers granted Pirie, whose address was given in court papers as North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen, bail, but imposed a condition that he not enter or attempt to enter Jasmine Terrace.

The sheriff also set a trial date for September and fixed a pre-trial hearing for August.