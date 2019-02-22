Man denies punching two people in face in Aberdeen city centre

A man has denied punching two people in the face in Aberdeen city centre.

Darren Forrest, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he denied two charges of assault to injury on Belmont Street on January 27.

He is alleged to have punched a man and a woman, causing them to fall to the ground where the male fell unconscious.

Forrest, of Rose Hip Crescent, Larbert, pled not guilty and was granted bail with a special condition not to enter Belmont Street.

He will appear again in April.