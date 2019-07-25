Man denies possessing cocaine at Aberdeen airport

A man denied possessing drugs at Aberdeen International Airport and failing to step aside to allow passengers to board a plane.

Walied Abdel-Monim Suliman, 45, was charged with being in possession of cocaine at the airport on December 27 last year.

He was also charged with failing to comply with the direction of airport officials telling him to step aside and allow passengers to board the aircraft, and that he attempted to board a flight having been instructed not to.

Suliman, whose address was given as Eden Park Avenue, Beckenham, London, also denies three counts of assault.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, an intermediate diet hearing was set for July 31.

