Man denies masked hammer attack in north-east

A man has denied his involvement in an alleged masked hammer attack in a north-east flat.

Michael Hudson was not present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 35-year-old is accused of, while acting along with others whose identities are not currently known to the prosecutor, and with his face masked, assaulting a man at a flat on King Street in Peterhead on November 5.

It is alleged he made threats and repeatedly struck him on the body with hammers to his injury.

Hudson also faces a second charge of, again while acting with others, stealing a mobile phone, wallet and quantity of money and medication.

Hudson, who was described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, denies both charges against him.

Sheriff Philip Mann continued the case against Hudson, who was represented in court by solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw, to a further pre-trial hearing next month and remanded him in custody in the meantime.