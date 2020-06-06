Man denies leading police on ‘high-speed pursuit’ in Aberdeen

A man has denied a string of charges over an alleged high-speed police chase in Aberdeen.

Andrew Bullamore, 24, faced a total of six charges over the incident said to have happened on Oldcroft Place, Ashgrove Road, Westburn Drive and Cairncry Road in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

It is alleged Bullamore failed to stop for police and drove dangerously by driving at “grossly excessive speeds”, failing to stop at a red light, entering a roundabout at speed and overtaking vehicles in the face of oncoming traffic causing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

He is also accused of driving, as the holder of a provisional licence only, while not accompanied by a qualified driver and not displaying L plates.

It is further alleged Bullamore used a car without insurance and for which no test certificate had been issued.

Finally he was also charged with failing to give information to police as to the identity of the driver.

Bullamore, whose address was given in court papers as Castleton Park, Aberdeen, entered pleas of not guilty to all six charges through defence solicitor Stuart Murray.

Mr Murray moved for his client to be released on bail ahead of his next appearance over the matter.

The motion was opposed by the crown, with fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister describing the alleged incident as a “high-speed pursuit”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald released Bullamore on bail and fixed a trial diet for November and a pre-trial hearing for October.