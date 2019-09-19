Man denies headbutting another man in Aberdeen nightclub

A man has denied headbutting another man in a city nightclub.

Kelvin Mangan, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He is alleged to have assaulted a man at Atik on Bridge Place, Aberdeen, by pushing him on the body, headbutting him on the face and causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, to his injury.

The incident is alleged to have happened on April 27.

Mangan, of Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn, pled not guilty over the charge.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing next month.

