Man denies false Aberdeen hit-and-run claim

A man has denied lying to police by claiming he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Mark Fraser, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter where he denied a charge of wasting police time.

It is alleged that on December 21 last year Fraser falsely represented to a police officer that he was involved in a hit-and-run collision at 8.10am two days earlier at Trinity Quay.

The charge alleges this caused police officers to spend time investigating the claim and made others liable to suspicion of careless driving and failing to stop following an accident.

The case against Fraser, whose address was given in court papers as Centenary Court, Barrhead, was continued to a further pre-trial hearing next week, with a trial also pencilled in for September.