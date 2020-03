A man has denied drink-driving in Home Bargains car park on Denmore Road, Aberdeen.

Eli Brookstein, 43, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and denied driving a motorbike with 89 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath on February 21.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison fixed a pre-trial hearing for August for Brookstein, of Seaview Caravan Park, Bridge of Don.