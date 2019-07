A man has denied dangerous driving in Aberdeen city centre.

The case of Scott Connor Wiseman, 25, was heard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He faces a single charge of driving dangerously on West North Street, Aberdeen, on January 3, claiming he drove at grossly excessive speeds for the road conditions, and repeatedly entered into the opposing carriageway when it was not safe to do so.

Wiseman, whose address was given as Cragievar Court, Aberdeen, will next appear in court on August 14.

