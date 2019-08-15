Man denies chasing and trying to hug women in Aberdeen city centre

A man has denied chasing and attempting to hug two women in Aberdeen city centre.

Wilson Raissi, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter for the second time.

He faces a charge of breach of the peace, alleging he attempted to hug two women, pursued them, attempted to touch the face of one of them and made sexual remarks towards them. He is also alleged to have struggled violently with two police officers.

The offences are said to have been committed on July 5 on Langstane Place in Aberdeen.

The case was previously continued without plea, but yesterday defence agent Lynn Bentley entered a not guilty plea on her client’s behalf. The case against Raissi, of no fixed abode, was continued to a pre-trial hearing next month.