A man has denied causing £100,000 of damage to more than a dozen cars at a north-east dealership.
A total of 13 vehicles were damaged at Murray Motors on South Road in Fraserburgh on Tuesday March 23.
Police said the value of the damage caused is valued to be in the region of £100,000.
And now Roberto Tudora has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter facing a charge of malicious mischief.
