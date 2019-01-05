Aberdeen man denies biting ear

An Aberdeen has appeared in court accused of jumping on another man’s back and biting his ear, leaving him permanently scarred.

Jamie Shaw appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the allegation.

The 24-year-old is accused of assaulting the man on September 8 by jumping on his back and biting his ear to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

And he is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Froghall Avenue on September 3 by engaging in a fight with others and brandishing an unknown implement.

Shaw pled not guilty to both charges against him and will appear in court again later this month.