A man has denied carrying out an assault at an Aberdeen casino.

Sean Pirie, 25, was not present yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled not guilty via letter.

He is alleged to have punched a man in the face at Grosvenor Casino on October 31.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed a pre-trial hearing for October and ordained Pirie, of Rathen, Fraserburgh, to appear.

