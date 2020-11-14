Man denies assault after police officer injured in Aberdeen city centre incident

A man has appeared in court and denied a charge of assault after a police officer was taken to hospital following an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident happened as an officer got out of a police van to chase a man on a skateboard at the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Leadside Road in the Rosemount area of the city on October 15.

The police van was joined by two other vehicles at the scene as officers searched and arrested the man.

An officer was left on the ground following the altercation and was cradled by colleagues as police waited for an ambulance.

The officer was put on a stretcher by paramedics and given oxygen before being taken to hospital.

And now Stefan Spark-Boylan has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff in connection with the incident.

Spark-Boylan entered pleas of not guilty to a total of four charges through his solicitor Alex Burn.

The 26-year-old is alleged to have committed a breach of the peace, conducting himself in a disorderly manner by striking a bollard with his skateboard before throwing the bollard at pedestrians and raising the skateboard at another pedestrian in an aggressive and threatening manner.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty by striking him to the body with his elbow, and punching him in the face,

And Spark-Boylan is further alleged to have resisted, obstructed or hindered police officers by tensing his arms and upper body and refusing to walk to the police van.

He also faces a fourth and final charge of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Spark-Boylan, whose address was given in court papers as Bloomfield Road in Aberdeen, denied the charges against him.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fixed a trial date for June next year and also allocated a date earlier in the same month for a pre-trial hearing.