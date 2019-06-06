Man denies alleged sectarian abuse on Aberdeen train

A man has denied making obscene anti-Catholic comments on a train.

Danny Anderson, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday and pled not guilty to a single charge.

According to the charge, Anderson is accused of being on a train travelling between Dundee and Aberdeen on April 6 and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm.

The charge also states that Anderson is alleged to have repeatedly shouted and sworn, acted aggressively and uttered obscene and abusive comments.

It added that the alleged comments were “of a sectarian and anti-Catholic” nature, in particular towards a named woman.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff David Clapham adjourned the case until September 18.

A hearing will take place on that date to update the court on arrangements for a trial.

Sheriff Claphan also set a trial date as October 16. Anderson, whose address was given in court as Balquharn Circle, Portlethen, was told his bail would continue.

He was told to abide by standard bail conditions and one special condition – not to travel to a professional football match by train until the conclusion of the case.

On the day of the alleged incident, Aberdeen played against Dundee at Dens Park in a league game.

They won the game 2-0 thanks to two second-half goals from Sam Cosgrove.