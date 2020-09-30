Man denies abduction and assault among string of charges over armed police incident in north-east

A man has appeared in court and denied abducting his partner and holding a knife to her neck while armed police swarmed around a north-east property.

Erik Cameron appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link yesterday facing a total of 19 charges across two separate complaints.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have abducted his partner at an address on Polinar Place in Inverurie on June 11, made threats of violence, barricaded the door with a bed frame, refused to allow police entry and repeatedly attempt to prevent them entering to help the woman, and detained her against her will.

He is also alleged to have assaulted her by brandishing a hammer, kicking her in the head, grabbing her by the neck and pinning her to the ground, grabbing her in a headlock and holding a knife to her neck, all to her injury.

Armed police were called to the scene during the alleged incident, and a taser was also deployed.

Cameron also faced charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and of possession of offensive weapons in a knife and a glass candle holder.

And Cameron further faced a charge of resisting, obstructing or hindering police, and seven charges of assaulting police officers both at Polinar Place and at Kittybrewster police station.

It is also alleged Cameron was in possession of both cocaine and cannabis, while charges of taking a driving away a vehicle without consent and dangerous driving rounded off the first complaint.

The dangerous driving allegation relates to roads including the A96 Aberdeen to Inverurie road, the B993 Elphinstone Road, St James’ Place and St Mary’s Place in Inverurie on June 10.

It is alleged Cameron drove a car at grossly excessive speeds, failed to stop for police, repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road and performed overtake manoeuvres when it was not safe, causing others to take evasive action, failed to negotiate a junction, crossed onto a footpath and collided with another car and a wall before continuing to drive on the footpath.

In a separate complaint Cameron faced three charges, including driving while disqualified, without insurance and without a qualified co-driver and L plates while only the holder of a provisional licence.

Cameron entered pleas of not guilty to all the charges against him through defence solicitor Peter Shepherd.

Sheriff William Summers adjourned the case until a further hearing in December and remanded Cameron in custody in the meantime.