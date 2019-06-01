Aberdeen man crashed into wall trying to drive home from pub

A man who crashed his car driving home from the pub has been banned from the road for two years.

Bar staff at the Bieldside Inn in Aberdeen had ordered Craig Truscott, 33, a taxi due to his intoxicated state, but he elected to drive himself and hit a parked car and a wall.

The incident happened on August 8 at Bieldside Station Road, Marchbank Road, Binghill Road and elsewhere.

Truscott, of Oldfold Avenue, Milltimber, previously pled guilty to dangerous driving over the incident by failing to keep his vehicle under control, colliding with a parked car and wall before driving away at excessive speed and swerving across the carriageway, while under the influence of alcohol.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “He’s aware there could have been extremely serious consequences both for himself and other road users.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller gave him 160 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.