Man cleared of stealing partner’s phone in first virtual trial in Aberdeen

A man was cleared of stealing his partner’s phone in the first virtual trial held in Aberdeen.

Jeremy Harris, 35, stood trial in proceedings held over online video links.

He was accused of a domestically aggravated charge of stealing his then partner’s mobile phone at his address in Blackdog on February 2 this year, as well as breaching bail conditions later that month.

Represented in the trial by solicitor Liam Mcallister, Harris denied the charges.

The court heard evidence from Harris’ ex who said she had looked through his phone and confronted him about something she had found, before he took her phone and left the address.

He returned a short time later while police were present and handed them the phone.

The trial lasted around two-and-a-half hours before Sheriff Ian Wallace found Harris not guilty of the theft charge, but convicted him of the bail breach.

However, he admonished him over the matter, meaning the conviction stays on his record but he does not face any further punishment.