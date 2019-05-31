Man claimed to be police officer during Aberdeen street attack and robbery on student

A thug who claimed to be a police officer during a street attack and robbery on a student has been jailed for five years and four months.

Repeat offender Michael Mortimer carried out assaults on two strangers within a week in Aberdeen seeking cash and valuables after returning to abusing street drugs.

Judge Lord Woolman told the prolific offender at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Since 2000 you have been a menace to society.

“The offences which have brought you to court today are nasty.

“You subjected two strangers to frightening ordeals.”

He also ordered that Mortimer should be kept under supervision for a further three-year period.

He struck first on the evening of February 8 this year, after being released from jail the previous month, when he approached a 27-year-old man loading items into the boot of his car in the residential cul-de-sac of Ferryhill Gardens.

Mortimer, 35, asked the man what the time was.

He went to check his watch but was suddenly pinned against the vehicle by Mortimer who told him he wanted “everything he had”.

He began striking the victim on the head and although the man struggled and tried to get away he was caught by Mortimer.

He demanded the victim’s wallet and mobile phone and also took his car keys, but told him: “I don’t want your car.”

Mortimer struck again six days later when he targeted a 37-year-old Aberdeen University student in a second robbery.

He was walking on Union Terrace when he became aware of Mortimer trailing behind him.

Mortimer overtook him and stood in front of him.

The court heard Mortimer said he was a policeman and asked to see the man’s identity card.

Mortimer went on to grab him by his jacket and forced him into a bus shelter.

As the victim was pushed backwards he fell and struck his head on the bench at the bus stop and hit his knee on the ground.

Mortimer demanded money and continued to beat the student who took out his wallet with the intention of taking money from it to give to his attacker.

But Mortimer snatched the wallet and fled.

Mortimer, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, admitted committing both assault and robberies, when he earlier appeared in court.

Defence counsel David Moggach said after his release from prison Mortimer was housed at temporary accommodation and came into contact with other residents who were using drugs.