Man charged after windows smashed at north-east court building

A man has been charged after a north-east court house was vandalised with windows smashed.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was targeted on Saturday, with stones believed to have been thrown at a number of windows.

It is understood around nine windows were damaged during the incident, including one in the sheriff’s chambers.

Despite the damage, the courthouse was open as usual yesterday and court business was unaffected.

Yesterday wooden boards could be seen covering damaged windows at the courthouse.

And police have now confirmed a 34-year-old male has been charged over the matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “On November 15 2020, police received a report of vandalism at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Saturday.

“As this is now an ongoing police matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“The building was open as usual yesterday and court business has not been affected.”