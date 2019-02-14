Man charged after fire at Aberdeen flats

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Richmond Street to battle the blaze at 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Residents from neighbouring homes were evacuated during the fire, which was extinguished just after 7pm.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, charged in connection with the matter, was Stefan Kubina, 33, of Aberdeen.

He is facing a charge of culpable and reckless fireraising, and is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He made no plea and the case was continued.

Kubina was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within a week.

The block affected by the fire contains a mix of private and council properties.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Temporary accommodation has been arranged for residents who require it and staff from the council’s building services team attended to liaise with emergency services.”