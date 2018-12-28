Man caused £100 worth of damage by elbowing wall at Aberdeen police station

A man has been ordered to pay £100 to repair damage to a police interview room wall – after he elbowed it.

Ross Harper struck the wall at Kittybrewster custody suite on Great Northern Road with his elbow on October 28.

The 31-year-old had become frustrated when police officers wanted to take his mobile phone.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Harper struck the wall with his elbow around 7.10pm, causing £100 of damage to an existing hole in the plasterboard.

Harper, of Queens Crescent, Portsoy, pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly damaging the plasterboard by striking it with his elbow.

Harper’s solicitor told the court: “He was being interviewed in relation to an allegation which didn’t bear fruit.”

He added Harper, who worked as a mechanic, “became frustrated” and lashed out when police wanted to take his phone because he was concerned about losing his business contacts.

He said: “He immediately apologised and police officers were good enough to give him his phone back.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave Harper a £100 compensation order to pay police for the damage and a £120 fine.