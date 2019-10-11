Man caught with more than £5,000 of heroin and cocaine in north-east town

A man is set to be sentenced next month after being caught with more than £5,000 of cocaine and heroin.

Jake Osborne, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at an address on East North Street in Peterhead on October 24 last year.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said police found Osborne at the address as well as £6,420 in cash, £4,660 of cocaine and heroin valued at £880.

Equipment including scales were also discovered.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Osborne, whose address was given as Malpas Road, Grays, Essex, until next month for reports.

She also granted a confiscation order for the money found.