Man caught with knuckleduster on Aberdeen street

A man has been handed a supervision order after being caught with a knuckleduster.

Greg Henderson, 37, was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after previously pleading guilty to possessing the offensive weapon on Back Wynd on July 6.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Henderson to be supervised for one year and gave him a restriction of liberty order to be at home between certain times for five months.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson previously told the court police traced Henderson, of Pennan Road, Aberdeen, at 1.50pm after a member of the public contacted them.

They found the black knuckleduster in his jacket pocket.

Mr Neilson said Henderson told police “there’s thousands of them” and “you should be chasing paedophiles”.

Defence agent Iain McGregor previously said his client’s difficulties were “in the main drug-related”.