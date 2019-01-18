Man caught with knuckle duster in Aberdeen city centre

A man caught with a knuckle duster in Aberdeen city centre told cops they “should be chasing paedophiles”.

Greg Henderson, 37, was caught after a member of the public contacted police to report a male with an “offensive weapon” on Back Wynd around 1.50pm on July 6.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police traced Henderson and found the black knuckle duster in his jacket pocket.

He said Henderson told police “there’s thousands of them” and “you should be chasing paedophiles”.

Henderson, of Pennan Road in Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of the knuckle duster.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client’s difficulties were “in the main drug-related”. Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until next month.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter