A man has been accused of carrying a knife in Aberdeen

John McCann, 36, was charged with being in possession of a knife on Castle Street, Aberdeen, on March 21 2018.

A hearing took place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

McCann, whose general address was given in court as Aberdeen, has not yet entered a plea.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said the next hearing will take place on December 3.

