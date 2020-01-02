Man caught with knife in north-east told police: ‘I’m from Liverpool, I need it because people fight you’

A man caught with a knife in a north-east town told police he needed it because he was from Liverpool.

John Gallagher, 46, was searched by officers at Scalloway Park, Fraserburgh, on October 20, and found with a kitchen knife in his waistband.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gallagher told officers: “I’m from Liverpool. I need it because people fight you.”

Gallagher, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to possession of a knife.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said the comment was of a “facetious nature”.

He added his client had been in the area for work either in the construction or fishing industry.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed him for 14 months.