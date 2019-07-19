Man caught with knife and Stanley blade in Aberdeen

A man caught with a knife and Stanley blade said he had been using them to tint his car windows.

Colin MacKenzie, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to possessing a knife and Stanley knife blade on Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen.

The offence happened on July 20 last year.

He also admitted being in possession of heroin.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “Mr MacKenzie’s explanation for having the items is that he had been tinting the windows of his car and had been using the knife and Stanley blade to trim the tint and forgot to take them out of the car.”

He added his client had been a heroin user at the time but was now on a methadone prescription.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison deferred sentence on MacKenzie, whose address was given in court papers as Granitehill Road, Aberdeen, until next month for reports.