Man caught with gas canister at Aberdeen shopping centre

A man was caught breaching an anti-social behaviour order after being found with a gas canister at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Colin Cunningham was found by police with a container of butane underneath the Trinity Centre.

The 46-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted breaching the ASBO handed to him in September last year.

It prohibits him from being in possession of canisters of butane.

Fiscal depute Lynne McVicar told the court Cunningham was discovered at a car park on June 6.

She said: “The accused was traced by two police officers at 10.25pm.

“He was found at the doorway beneath the Trinity Centre car park with a butane aerosol gas canister.”

Defence agent Stuart Murray his client was subject to an anti-social behaviour order and struggled with drug addiction.

He added: “Mr Cunningham continues to make inroads to his addition to butane.

“Mr Cunningham has had a number of mental health issues and he struggles to stay at his own home as well as with addiction.”

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Cunningham of Jamaica Street, Aberdeen until July 22.