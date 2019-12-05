Man caught with cocaine and heroin at Aberdeen KFC drive-thru

A man had thousands of pounds of cocaine and heroin at a KFC drive-thru.

Alex Pullen, 26, was caught by officers with the drugs at KFC on Great Northern Road on February 25.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received intelligence the vehicle Pullen was a passenger in was involved in the supply of drugs.

She said officers found £190 in cash as well as £2,820 of crack cocaine and £700 of heroin.

Pullen, of Lansdown Court, Chatham, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had owed money and was “asked to look after the substances found on him”. She added the drugs, in the form they were found in, would only have been worth £1,480 and £460.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence for reports.