Man caught sleeping in car in Aberdeen with engine running … while more than twice the legal alcohol limit

A man has been fined after police caught him asleep in his car with the engine running while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Shamsher Toor, 36, was seen by a member of the public “apparently sleeping” in the driver’s seat of the car at 10.19am on George Street, Aberdeen, on Saturday with the key in the ignition.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said the witness knocked on the window and woke him up and “formed the view he was intoxicated due to sluggish movements”.

After hearing the engine rev several times the witness contacted police.

Police arrived and found Toor “apparently asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running”.

There was a “strong smell of alcohol from the accused”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Toor, of Buckingham Road, Penn, Wolverhampton, pled guilty to being in charge of a car with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client’s life had “gone off the rails” since being made redundant last year.

He said: “He travelled here to try to secure employment and he was effectively living in his car.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace disqualified him from driving for 10 months and fined him £400.