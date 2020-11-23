Man caught over Aberdeen charity break-ins after police recognise ‘distinctive jumper’

A thief who broke into a charity’s Aberdeen warehouse was caught after he rocked up at police station sporting the same “distinctive jumper” he’d worn while committing the crime.

Robert Merchant, 51, broke into the warehouse occupied by Somebody Cares on Greenwell Road, Aberdeen, twice in two days, making off with vehicle keys, foreign currency, and salt and pepper grinders.

But the 51-year-old, who had no memory of his crimes due to having taken valium, was caught when he unwittingly handed himself in by walking into a police station wearing the same jumper he’d worn during the break-ins.

And Merchant has now been jailed over the crime at Somebody Cares, a charity which provides free food, furniture, clothing and more to the poor, the vulnerable and the marginalised.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On Friday September 18 the keys for three company vehicles were in a money box in a small safe located in the manager’s office. The building was secured by staff at the end of the day.

“At around 1pm the following day one of the founders attended briefly at the locus and the money box was noticed to be on the floor with items scattered around it.

“Inquiries were made with various staff and it became evident that there had been a break-in.

“Further inspections were carried out. A window at the rear of the locus had been forced open.

“Various areas in the warehouse appeared to have been disturbed, and the safe which had contained the money box with the vehicle keys was open and the keys stolen.

“When CCTV was later reviewed it revealed that at 8.11pm on the Friday evening a male, the accused, had approached the window which was evidently the point of entry.

“He is captured walking through various areas within the warehouse and later exiting through the front door. He then left the locus.

“CCTV further showed that at 5.03pm on Saturday September 19 the same male returned to the locus and appears to have used the same entry point.

“He walked around and eventually exited carrying a purple bag. This was recognised as a bag containing foreign currency which had been in a desk drawer.”

Merchant was eventually arrested more than a week later after unwittingly handing himself in.

Mrs Merson said: “On September 29 the accused entered Queen Street police office.

“Police officers present recognised him from the CCTV footage of the locus. It was also noted that he was wearing the same distinctive jumper he had been wearing on the date of the break-ins.

“He was arrested and charged.”

The court heard items taken, which included salt and pepper grinders, had a nominal value. However none of the items, including the vehicle keys, were recovered, meaning the vehicle locks had to changed at a cost of £600.

Merchant pled guilty to two charges of theft by housebreaking when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Grampian.

Defence lawyer Neil McRobert said: “Just prior to the offence he’d been released from his last sentence.”

The solicitor said his client had learned of bereavement and reacted to the “devastating news” by sourcing valium.

He added: “His position is he has no recollection of the offence. He puts that down to excessive use of valium.”

Mr McRobert went on: “Mr Merchant then attended at Queen Street. He went there not to hand himself in, because he had no knowledge of the offence, but to recover a mobile phone which had been taken from him in relation to a previous case.

“He was wearing the same distinctive jumper.”

Mr McRobert asked the court to take into account the low value of the items stolen, the early stage of the plea, and the fact Merchant had been remanded since September 30.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Merchant, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, to be jailed for a total of 526 days, 330 days of which relates to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence.