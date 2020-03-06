Man caught driving more than three-times the limit after visiting Aberdeen casino

A man caught driving while more than three times over the drink drive limit after visiting an Aberdeen casino has been banned from the road.

Ion Chindris, 46, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to driving on Summer Street on February 11 with 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said Chindris, of Hardgate, Aberdeen, lost his food delivery driver job as a result.

Chindris was banned for a year and ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

Mr Taggart said: “He deeply regrets his involvement in this and is confident he can find a new job.”

