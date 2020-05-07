Man caught breaching bail in Aberdeen after police get coronavirus tip-off

A man was caught in breach of his bail conditions after police in Aberdeen got a tip off about people not following Covid-19 guidelines.

Michael Collings, 21, admitted breaching the terms of a bail order when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Collings had been bailed over a separate matter on April 2 at the court, with the condition that he leave Scotland within 48 hours and not return.

But on Tuesday he was found in property on Tedder Road in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said: “At 8.40pm on the date libelled police were contacted by an anonymous informant about a number of persons within the address in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.”

Mr Young said police checks then revealed Collings was in breach of the bail order.

Collings did not face a charge under coronavirus legislation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had gone to the railway station to purchase a ticket to travel home to England, but added: “He was not allowed to purchase the ticket he was not deemed to be essential travel.”

She advised her client had lost her business card and also his bail letter, so was unable to prove the condition or contact her.

She said: “He then went to try and get the Megabus, but they only travel to certain parts of Scotland and would not have met the condition.

“It would appear, having met that barrier, Mr Collings then remained in Aberdeen.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Collings, of Kilncroft, Brookvale, in Runcorn, for good behaviour until November and released him on bail.