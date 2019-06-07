Man caught almost six-times drink-drive limit in Aberdeen

Three people have been charged in relation to drink driving offences in Aberdeen.

A 53-year-old man was detected at almost six times the drink-drive limit on Carmelite Street at 11.45am yesterday. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A 41-year-old woman was also charged in relation to alleged drink driving and other road traffic offences on the Beach Boulevard.

She too is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A third driver, a 51-year-old male, was also stopped and charged after being detected in Stirling Street and will appear in court at a later date.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “The consequences of drink or drug driving are widely known and it is disappointing that drivers still believe it is acceptable to risk their safety and the safety of others.

“Anyone who has been drinking should ensure that they make alternative arrangements to get themselves home.

“For those who are detected and charged in relation to drink/drug driving it is a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a substantial fine and the possibility of a prison sentence.

“If you have concern that someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, please call the police on 101 as soon as possible or anonymously via the charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”