Man breached court order by using Aberdeen job centre computers

A man has been jailed after breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using computers at an Aberdeen job centre.

Martin Trotman, 45, appeared via videolink from HMP Grampian at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

He admitted breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order imposed at Norwich Crown Court in July 2017 prohibiting him from using any device which can access the internet unless it can retain and display the history.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

On December 30 and 31 last year Trotman used public computers at Jobcentre Plus on Dee Street in Aberdeen, which do not retain the history of pages visited.

Defence solicitor Gail Wiggins said her client had understood he was allowed to use job centre computers for the purpose of making benefits claims, but no confirmation of this could be found in any papers.

Trotman himself said: “I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I didn’t mean to break the law.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier jailed Trotman, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for seven months, backdated to when he was first remanded on January 13.