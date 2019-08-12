Man banned from road after being caught over drink-drive limit in north-east town

A drink-driver has been fined after being caught more than three times the limit in a north-east town.

David Ogden, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving with 80 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mcg. Ogden, of Wydale Road, Oldham, further admitted driving without insurance and driving a vehicle away without permission from the owner.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Jade Wong told the court police observed the car stopped on a zebra crossing on Victoria Street in Inverurie around 1.50am on July 14.

Officers spoke to Ogden and noted he had glazed eyes and smelled of alcohol before he provided a positive roadside breath test.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client was “mortified” and had “struggled to cope” with “significant relationship difficulties”.

Sheriff Murdo MacLeod disqualified him for a year and fined him £400.