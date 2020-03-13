Man banned from driving for two more years after taking van without owner’s permission

A north-east man caught driving while disqualified has been ordered to carry out unpaid work and been banned from the road for a further two years.

James Bowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, after previously pleading guilty to three charges.

The 41-year-old admitted taking and driving away a van from South Tillytarmont, B9022, Cairnie, Huntly, without the consent of the owner on January 11, as well as driving while disqualified on Steven Road, Huntly, and breaching bail conditions.

Sheriff William Summers told Bowie, of Hainings North, Forres: “These are serious offences, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of your record.”

He added the offences involved a “spectacular disregard” for court orders, and imposed 18 months supervision as well as 240 hours of unpaid work and a 24-month driving ban.