Man banned after hitting 153mph on AWPR

A dangerous driver has been banned from the road after admitting travelling at 153mph on the Aberdeen bypass.

Michael Gray hit the shocking speed on the A956 Cleanhill to Charleston road, close to the A92 junction in Aberdeenshire, in a high-performance sports car.

The 26-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which happened on June 29 last year.

He was driving a blue Mark 2 Ford Focus RS at the time.

Gray pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving by driving at 153mph.

He appeared in the dock wearing a black jacket and trousers along with a light blue shirt and trainers.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly, who appeared representing Gray, described the matter as “extremely serious” and asked the court to defer sentence for reports.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson agreed and adjourned the case to allow time for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared. He also imposed interim disqualification.

Sheriff Ferguson said: “You’re disqualified from driving from today’s date in the meantime.”

The length of Gray’s driving ban will be determined when he returns to court to be sentenced. Gray, whose address was given in court papers as Cairn Wynd, Inverurie, is due back in court next month.

Following the court appearance, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Evening Express: “This was a totally unacceptable speed to be driving at on any public road and clearly the driver was not only putting his own life at risk but also the lives of other road users as well.

“Speeding and inappropriate speed is a contributory factor in many serious and fatal road traffic crashes and Police Scotland will continue to operate a robust policy in respect of drivers exceeding the speed limit or driving at inappropriate speed.”