Aberdeen man bailed after assault on partner

A man has admitted punching his partner, pulling her to the ground and kicking her in the head.

George Clark, 23, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault.

He admitted repeatedly kicking and punching the woman on the head, grabbing her hair and pulling her to the ground, kicking her on the head while on the ground and placing his hands around her neck. He also dragged the woman along the ground.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Clark, of no fixed address: “Sentence will be deferred for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report. In the meantime you will be placed on bail.”

Sentencing is in June.