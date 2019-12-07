Man back in court after pensioner seriously injured in Aberdeen hit-and-run

A man has appeared in court for a second time after a pensioner was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

A 66-year-old man suffered chest and leg injuries as a result of the incident on Powis Terrace on November 25.

The vehicle drove off without stopping and was found abandoned on nearby Ash-Hill Drive a short time later. It has since emerged officers were pursuing the car, a Lexus, at the time of the collision.

Lee Cowie, 33, of Aboyne, yesterday appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the second time in connection with the matter.

He is facing a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is also facing charges relating to failing to stop, report and give details after an accident and failing to give the identity of a driver, as well as two other charges under the road traffic act. He is also charged with two counts of drug possession.

Cowie made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody. The case against him was fully committed for trial.

It follows after another man, George Cowie, 22, of Aberdeen, appeared in court on November 27 in connection with the incident, facing charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, drugs possession and failing to give the identity of a driver. He made no plea and was given bail.