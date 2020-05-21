Man back in court after letterbox fire at Aberdeen flat

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with wilful fireraising after a letterbox fire at an Aberdeen property.

Police and fire crews were called to Jute Street in Aberdeen early on the morning of Tuesday, May 12, following a report of a letter box on fire at a flat.

By the time emergency crews attended the fire was already out, but it was deemed to be wilful.

Paul Murray appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later that week in connection with the matter, and he has now appeared in court for a second time over the incident.

The 37-year-old faced three charges during the hearing, including wilful fireraising.

He also faced charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm, and also acting in a manner which was racially aggravated and which caused, or was intended to cause, a person alarm or distress.

In his first appearance Murray had also faced a further charge of assault, but this charge had been dropped when he appeared yesterday.

Murray made no plea during the hearing, which was held behind closed doors.

The case against him was fully committed and Murray, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, was remanded in custody.