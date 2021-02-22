Thug left man scarred after attacking him with fork and bowl

A thug has admitted leaving a man scarred after striking him in the head with a fork and a bowl.

Matthew Robertson, 31, also pushed, punched and kicked his victim during the incident at an address in Fraserburgh.

He admitted assaulting the man by pushing him on the body causing him to fall to the floor, repeatedly punching him to the head, repeatedly kicking him on the body, repeatedly striking him on the head with a fork, seizing him by the hair, and striking him on the head with a bowl, all to the man’s severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Meanwhile co-accused Adrian Szymanski, 21, was also involved in the assault to a lesser extent.

He pled guilty to assaulting the man by striking him on the head with a pan to his injury.

The incident took place at an address on Moray Road in Fraserburgh on May 12, 2019.

Robertson’s guilty plea was tendered during a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court by defence agent Chris Maitland, while solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw lodged Szymanski’s guilty plea.

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence on both men until next month to allow time for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

Robertson, whose address was given as School Street, Fraserburgh, had his bail continued, while Szymanski, of Pittendrum Gardens, Sandhaven, was ordained.